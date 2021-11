Gronk is back. After missing the last four games with a rib injury and a punctured lung, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will play on Sunday against the Saints. The Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight reported today from Buccaneers practice that the 32-year-old was out there, the first sign that his return may be near. NFL insider Jordan Schultz then confirmed that Gronkowski will give it a go on Halloween at 4:25 on FOX.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO