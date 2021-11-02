Maya Hawke Says Her Famous Parents Didn't Want Her to Have 'Bit-Parts in Their Movies' Growing Up

Angelina Jolie is proud of how her six children are growing up. For People’s 2021 Kindness Issue, the actress—who is mother to Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—spoke openly about raising a pack of teenagers and the way they inspire and encourage one another to be their most authentic selves. “They’re pretty great people and, because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” Jolie said. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.” She added that it’s important to her, as a parent, to be “curious about all the different aspects of who they are” and that she prioritizes “be[ing] there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO