Maya Hawke Says Her Famous Parents Didn't Want Her to Have 'Bit-Parts in Their Movies' Growing Up

By Alexia Fernández
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Hawke is opening up about her pursuit to become an actress with two famous parents. Maya, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, recently spoke to The Guardian about seeking her parents' approval of her acting career, sharing that they were cautious early on. "They...

