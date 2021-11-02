CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Two Netflix workers who led the protests against its Dave Chappelle special have filed labor charges against it

By Sonya Herrera
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 7 days ago
Terra Field and B. Pagels-Minor have filed a...

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Elizabeth Holmes sent to Walgreens a doctored report that made it look like Pfizer had endorsed Theranos' technology

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sent executives at Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. a report that had been altered to make it look — falsely — like Pfizer Inc. had endorsed the startup's blood testing technology, according to evidence introduced at Holmes' fraud trial Friday. The report pertained to a 15-month study...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Podcast: Bitcoin goes bonkers in a busy Silicon Valley week

Here's what longtime Silicon Valley tech journalists Mike Malone and Scott Budman are talking about on this week's Silicon Insider podcast:. A bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, began trading on Wall Street — just in time for bitcoin itself to blow past its previous high water mark and reach a new all-time high of $66,000 by week's end. The fund — and bitcoin's new sky-high valuation — is another step in legitimizing cryptocurrencies. But the last time it got this high, bitcoin crashed. Is it time for the same thing to happen again?
MARKETS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

