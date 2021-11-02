CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Corps of Engineers asked to help maintain access to Lake Sakakawea during low water levels

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
 7 days ago

Gov. Doug Burgum has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help maintain access at boat ramps on Lake Sakakawea as the lake’s elevation is predicted to remain lower next spring to help minimize economic losses from this year’s drought.

In a letter to Col. Mark Himes, the commander of the Corps of Engineers Omaha District, Burgum said visitors spent more than $290 million in 2020 in counties bordering Lake Sakakawea, which supported more than 3,000 jobs.

According to a press release, in past severe droughts, the Corps allocated funding and staff to facilitate low-lake access, including working with stakeholders to build roads to alternative low-water boat ramps.

Burgum offered assistance from state agencies and urged a “coordinated approach” so contractors can start addressing access issues after ice-out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

