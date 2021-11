When Veronica Bumpus had the chance to attend college for free right after high school, she says she didn’t take it seriously. She had been in the West Virginia foster care system from age 12 to 18 and could have had her college tuition fully paid for through the state’s Chafee Education and Training Grant Program. At the time, she was struggling both mentally and physically and didn’t see college as an option for her. But once she gave birth to her son, Bryson, she knew she wanted to get a college degree in human services. She felt called to a profession in social work, inspired by those who helped her while she was in foster care.

