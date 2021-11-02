CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ND

Over 6,000 toy airplanes donated to 5th graders across ND to encourage STEM education

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQJf8_0cjbuIaZ00

A global energy company exploring oil, gas and energy is giving back to all North Dakota Schools by teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“The kids were so excited to find out that they were the first in the nation to get to see these,” Wilton Elementary School Principal Macy Wood said.

Fifth graders across North Dakota will get their hands on a total of 6,270 toy airplanes donated by the Hess Corporation.

The Wilton Public School District is the first.

Wilton Superintendent Andrew Jordan said the STEM curriculum is actively taught across the school district helping students with skill sets.

“Whether it be great communicators collaborating, critical thinkers, problem solvers; those are all things that we want our students to graduate from,” Jordan said.

Representatives from Hess instructed students about the different components of an aircraft, even having students create their own out of paper.

“They learned about lift, they learned about thrust,” Hess Corporation General Manager Brent Lohnes said.

Noah Greff is one of the student pilots whose paper plane flew the furthest.

“I like throwing them, I like making them,” Greff said.

Not only are schools receiving toy plane models but also a curriculum that comes with lessons about aviation.

“Our hope is that we can spark the interest of these young students to get interested in science and technology because it is what makes the world go around,” Lohnes said.

Over the past few years, Hess has been donating toy models to school districts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Local organization aims to get kids interested in STEAM fields early

In 2019, there were nearly 10.8 million workers in STEM jobs, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Monday marks National STEM and STEAM day, and that’s why KX News is showing the efforts of one organization aimed at getting kids involved at an early age. Full STEAM Ahead is nonprofit that offers activities promoting the […]
KIDS
KX News

Hundreds participate in “We The People” rally in Bismarck

Monday on the Capitol grounds, hundreds participated in the “We the People” rally, protesting COVID mandates required for employment. Demonstrators were saying it’s not about being vaccinated or refusing it, but people having the freedom of choosing which option works best for them. Recently, President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates for workers in healthcare, private […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bidding begins for new Mandan Public School buildings

In late September, KX News covered the groundbreaking ceremony for two new Mandan Public Schools. The school district has now released images of the designs. The images shown include both Mandan High School and Lakewood Elementary. The need for the new buildings is because of an increase in population over the years. Part of the […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, ND
KX News

ND Department of Ag awarded $500,000 grant to help producers

After years of natural stressors, such as droughts and floods and a global pandemic over the course of nearly two years, the ag industry has been hit hard. However, help is on the way for producers in North Dakota. Across the country, there is a severe shortage of truck drivers. Going into the holiday season, […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

‘Be brave and it won’t hurt’: Children roll up their sleeves in Minot for pediatric COVID vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children as young as 5. Health officials say parents shouldn’t worry about getting their children vaccinated. First District Health Unit is allowing parents to schedule COVID vaccination appointments for their children. Lacey McNichols, the public health nurse at First District Health Unit, says parents should be honest […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX Gives Back: Minot Public School nurses say their work is rewarding

Minot Public Schools has 13 elementary schools in the district, but only four school nurses for all students. Their main focus is those elementary schools, and the job requires a lot of attention to students. School nurses are responsible for balancing healthcare and education. Minot Public Schools contracts its four nurses through First District Health […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Science And Technology#Math#The Hess Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Science
KX News

Sanford Health set to open Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck

Sanford Health is set to open a new Same Day Surgery Center in downtown Bismarck next week. KX News got an inside look at the facility, which has 18 pre-operative and recovery care rooms and six surgery rooms. Those at Sanford say the same-day surgery options will continue to be offered at the hospital but […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Making Getting the Vaccine as Easy as Possible for North Dakotans

For the majority of us, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is simple. You register, go to wherever it is you need to go, roll up your sleeve, wait 15 minutes and then head on home. Getting that vaccine ready for you, however, is, as they say, another story. Angie Seidel is the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health health […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gearing up to offer child COVID-19 vaccines

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it has been allocated 160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine made specifically for children; however, they are waiting for those doses to arrive. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control approved a COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. BBPH officials note there are several actions that are needed before they can provide […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Statewide drought affected fawn production, survey says

North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s fall mule deer survey indicates the drought had a big influence on fawn production. Biologists for the department counted 2,163 mule deer in the aerial survey in October. The ratio of 60 fawns per 100 does was significantly lower than last year as well as the long-term average, with […]
ANIMALS
KX News

Homelessness Awareness Month highlights those experiencing homelessness and how to help

In the U.S., nearly 600,000 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. November is National Homelessness Awareness Month and its purpose is to bring attention to ways to help those experiencing homelessness. The Minot Area Homeless Coalition advocates and offers resources for the homeless community. The executive director says […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

852
Followers
618
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy