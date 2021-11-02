Three Vehicle Crash In Ocean County Injures Two

MANCHESTER – An accident involving three vehicles sends two people to area hospitals with injuries and has police investigating exactly what happened.

Manchester Township Police responded to the scene at the intersection of County Route 530 and South Columbus Boulevard on November 1 shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said a Dodge Dakota, driven by 55-year-old Mahmut Ilhan, was attempting to make a left turn onto 530 from South Columbus Boulevard when it collided with a GMC Sierra driven by 55-year-old Samuel Little.

The GMC was hauling a trailer and a boat at the time of the crash.

The impact caused both vehicles to cross into the westbound lanes of 530 where a Hyundai Venue, driven by 71-year-old Gwen Paulson, collided into the Dodge.

Little suffered injuries to his neck, back, and chest and was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he’s listed in stable condition.

Paulson was taken to Community Medical Center after suffering injuries to her face.

Ilhan was not harmed.

According to police, the accident is now under investigation by Patrolman Michael O’Hara of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Police believe one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and a failure to yield the right of way contributed to the accident.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs and Firefighters from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and Berkeley Township.