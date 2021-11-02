CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Three Vehicle Crash In Ocean County Injures Two

By Jason Allentoff
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixWYH_0cjbu8qY00

MANCHESTER – An accident involving three vehicles sends two people to area hospitals with injuries and has police investigating exactly what happened.

Manchester Township Police responded to the scene at the intersection of County Route 530 and South Columbus Boulevard on November 1 shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said a Dodge Dakota, driven by 55-year-old Mahmut Ilhan, was attempting to make a left turn onto 530 from South Columbus Boulevard when it collided with a GMC Sierra driven by 55-year-old Samuel Little.

The GMC was hauling a trailer and a boat at the time of the crash.

The impact caused both vehicles to cross into the westbound lanes of 530 where a Hyundai Venue, driven by 71-year-old Gwen Paulson, collided into the Dodge.

Little suffered injuries to his neck, back, and chest and was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he’s listed in stable condition.

Paulson was taken to Community Medical Center after suffering injuries to her face.

Ilhan was not harmed.

According to police, the accident is now under investigation by Patrolman Michael O’Hara of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Police believe one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and a failure to yield the right of way contributed to the accident.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs and Firefighters from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and Berkeley Township.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Park Woman Dies In Fatal Parkway Crash

SEASIDE PARK – After her car crashed near milepost 45.8 on the Garden State Parkway, a 53-year-old Seaside Park woman died from her injuries, New Jersey State Police said. According to police, Carrieann Orlando, 53, was driving northbound when around 12:38 a.m. her car ran off the road and struck a metal guardrail, throwing her from the car. Police confirmed that she had passed from her injuries.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

28-Year-Old Driver Ejected From Truck In Fatal Crash

JACKSON – A 28-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash after veering off the road into the woods, hitting trees and being partially ejected from the truck, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on November 6, on Jackson Mills Road in the area of the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road. At the scene, officers found 2009 Ford Ranger crashed into a wooded area.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Five Ocean County Residents Arrested In Drug Bust

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A total of five Ocean County residents were arrested for possessing drugs after police found heroin, methamphetamine and more. On November 5, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit implemented a court-authorized search warrant on a home located at 100 National Union Boulevard in Little Egg Harbor as part of a narcotics related investigation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Fell Asleep, Hit Utility Pole

TOMS RIVER – A driver fell asleep while driving on Route 9, causing him to hit a pole near Clayton Avenue, police said. Anthony J. Huth, 29, of Barnegat, was driving a Dodge F150 north at around 5:15 a.m. on November 5. He told police he fell asleep, and that’s why his truck drifted off the roadway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Cars
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Columbus, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Luring Suspect Arrested Thanks To Public’s Help

JACKSON – With help from concerned residents and the New Jersey State Police, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect who attempted to lure a juvenile. Jackson Township Police Department had previously released a statement regarding an attempted luring that occurred on October 30. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court when a car drove up to her.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash In Barnegat Under Investigation

BARNEGAT – Two people were killed in a tragic crash last night, police said. Around 10 p.m. on November 4, a Kia Forte was heading east on Route 72 when it went off the right side of the road. It then came back onto the roadway, crossed the center line into the oncoming lane. There, it collided with a tow truck heading west. The truck had a vehicle on its flatbed and another in tow.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Holmdel Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson, Weapons

FREEHOLD – A man who used arson and a BB gun in attacks against a local business has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, formerly of Burgundy Drive in Holmdel, was sentenced to five years for second degree Aggravated Arson and an additional five years with 42 months without parole for second degree Possession of a Weapon For an Unlawful Purpose. Both sentences are set to run consecutively.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Little
Jersey Shore Online

Route 9 Repaving Begins In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Route 9 is one of the most important arteries in the region – and one of the oldest. It’s for this reason that any improvement to it is cause for celebration, but any construction causes headaches. The most recent one involves a project stretching from Beachwood to Lacey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Miraculously, No Injuries In Massive Gas Tanker Explosion

MANCHESTER – After a car struck a deer in the early hours of the morning, a tanker truck then collided with the car, causing the truck to overturn and explode, police said. According to police, Marissa Patterson, 18, of Forked River, was driving east on Route 37 at around 3 a.m. when a deer ran out in front of her car. As a result of hitting the deer, the car spun out and became disabled in the roadway, unable to be driven.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Indicted In Teenager’s Overdose Death

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Two Ocean County residents are being indicted after providing a 16-year-old boy heroin and fentanyl that caused him to die of an overdose, police said. David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, both of Little Egg Harbor, are being indicted on the following charges: Strict Liability Drug Induced Death, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin in connection to the teen’s death.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Convicted In Drive-By Double Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A jury returned guilty verdicts on two men responsible for a 2019 drive-by double shooting in Asbury Park. Jonathan M. Marvine, 27, of Sayreville and Gary R. Brooks Jr., 30, of Neptune City were both convicted of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, with Brooks additionally convicted of first-degree attempted murder and several related weapons offenses following a trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Gmc Sierra#Community Medical Center#Patrolman#Traffic Safety Unit
Jersey Shore Online

K-9 Storm Dies Shortly After Retirement

MANCHESTER – Members of the township police department, particularly his former partner and handler, Officer Marc Micciulla, were devastated by the death of recently retired K-9 Officer Storm. The black German Shepherd had just been honored during a recent Township Council meeting with a retirement proclamation read by Mayor Robert...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Need Assistance Finding Luring Suspect

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an attempted luring incident that occurred on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court. Around 12:28 p.m. on October 30, the 13-year-old female victim was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court when a car drove up...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Police Announce Scheduled Road Closure For Thursday

LACEY – Township police have put out an alert that a busy roadway will be closed for about 19 hours starting on Thursday, November 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, the police said Manchester Avenue between Lacey Road/Haines Street (Western Boulevard) will be affected starting at 8 a.m. The road will not reopen until 3 a.m. on Friday, November 5.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tanker Truck Explodes In Manchester, Route 37 Closed

MANCHESTER – Route 37 in Manchester from Commonwealth Boulevard to Buckingham Drive remains closed after a tanker truck exploded. The power was knocked out to homes in Lakehurst and Manchester early Wednesday and Comcast Internet and Phone is down to most of the area. According to the Ocean County Sheriff’s...
LAKEHURST, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Jersey Shore Online

Police Rescue Suicidal Woman Who Drove Into Lake

JACKSON – Police rescued a woman who drove into a lake late at night in a suicide attempt. An intoxicated woman drove into a lake in Colliers Mills at around 11 p.m. on October 31. A call to the police said that she was still inside the submerged vehicle. When police arrived, she was out of the car, about 30 to 40 yards offshore, yelling unintelligibly in the cold water.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Police Nab Several Drug Dealers

BRICK – Members of the police department’s Special Crime Unit recently charged several individuals for possession of crack and heroin, as well as for shoplifting. The SCU made multiple arrests during the last two weeks of October, beginning on the evening of October 18 when SCU detectives observed suspicious activity at the Exxon station on Drum Point Road.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Missing Teen From Wall Found Dead

MONMOUTH COUNTY – A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing since yesterday afternoon was found dead this morning, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. According to reports, the teen was last seen at his home on October 31 at around 3:45 p.m. in Wall Township. Police stated the teen had implied harming himself.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Driver Looked At Phone, Caused Serious Crash

TOMS RIVER – Police said that a driver looked at the GPS on his phone, which caused him to run a red light on the evening of October 29. Ronaldo Cortes, 18, of South Toms River, was driving east on Route 37 in a Volvo when he looked at the GPS on his phone, police said. He went through the intersection at Mule Road when the light was red. His Volvo struck a Kia, which then hit a nearby Lexus. Those two vehicles were both heading south on Mule Road at the time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy