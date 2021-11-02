CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DEA: Drug Take Back Day nets nearly 70,000 pounds in MI, OH

By Luke Laster
 7 days ago

DETROIT (WOOD) — Federal officials say October’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day got nearly 745,000 pounds of unneeded prescriptions out of homes for safe disposal.

Of that total, some 69,579 pounds of drugs were collected at sites in Michigan and Ohio, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Detroit Field Division.

“During this past October Take Back Day, we had more than 500 collection sites in Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky – among the highest totals in the nation. It’s collaborative efforts like these that will help us stem the tide of the opioid public health crisis,” Detroit Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin said in a statement.

There were nearly 5,000 collection sites nationwide on Oct. 23 and more than 4,200 state and local law enforcement partners participated.

Find a drop-off site for old prescriptions

The goal of Drug Take Back Day is to get old prescriptions out of homes and away from those who may develop an abuse problem. Citing the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the DEA says most people who misuse prescription medications get them from family or friends.

A record 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The DEA says 75% of those deaths were connected to opioids.

“On DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, communities across America came together to rid medicine cabinets of unneeded medications, helping to prevent prescription drug misuse,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated. “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and, ultimately, can help save lives.”

