Evertried tries to bring a really interesting concept to the roguelike genre. It’s a tactical grid-based strategy RPG mixed in with slight action-adventure elements molded all together into a puzzle game, with an emphasis on its puzzle aspects. It is absolutely unforgiving, cutthroat, and places you in this world with very little explanation, which is why I’ve been playing it longer than expected, putting in almost 15 hours, and not even seeing the game’s ending as of yet. Even with its solid mechanics, the technical prowess of its gorgeously detailed and designed NPCs, and its strikingly, darkly, intricately crafted enemies, it left me deeply frustrated, and not for any of the right reasons a game such as this should.

