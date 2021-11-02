Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 4 more fines over House mask rule

The New York congresswoman clapped back at Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, for a graphic animated video that depicted him as an anime character, attacking her. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, responded to Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, 62, after the congressman shared a disturbing video on Sunday November 7, where he interspersed various footage from news events with the intro to Attack On Titan and depicted himself and other Republican politicians battling Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. The New York congresswoman was particularly disturbed by an image of Gosar’s character attacking and killing a character with her face poorly superimposed over it. Ocasio-Cortez responded on Monday November 8 by criticizing the GOP, saying that Gosar probably won’t face any consequences.
