Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 4 more fines over House mask rule

Republicans have long been trying to thread the needle of defending the Jan. 6 rally to protest the 2020 election results while trying to wash their hands of any culpability for the violent riot at the Capitol that followed. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) isn’t splitting hairs. During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Tuesday, Greene cited the Declaration of Independence to defend the actual insurrection, the one in which hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries. “Jan. 6 was just a riot,” Greene said, implying the violent attempt...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO