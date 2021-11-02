CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 4 more fines over House mask rule

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was hit with four fines on Monday for failing to comply with House rules on masks. By the numbers: House members are fined $500 the first time they break the House pandemic rule and $2,500 is taken from their $174,000 congressional pay each time they commit...

State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
SFist

Marjorie Taylor Greene Event Canceled By SF Republican Party, Excuses Given

It could be that unvaccinated Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't allowed to be present at an event in San Francisco, or that not enough tickets got sold, or the ticketing platform yanked the thing because Greene is a loon and a threat to public health. Or it could be that Greene backed out because she's busy. Whatever the reason, Bay Area activists planning to protest her arrival can cross November 6 off their calendars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Quad-Cities Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulates crowd for low vaccination rate

During an event in Alabama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested the crowd greet government volunteers promoting Covid-19 vaccines with guns if they knock on their doors. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor. Greene has been fined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Rules#The Washington Post#Democrat#Cop26 Big Dollar#The Treasury Department
New York Post

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50K in shares of Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in the company that plans to take former President Donald Trump’s media venture public, a new disclosure revealed Wednesday. The Georgia Republican bought shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, on Friday, just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

Republicans have long been trying to thread the needle of defending the Jan. 6 rally to protest the 2020 election results while trying to wash their hands of any culpability for the violent riot at the Capitol that followed. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) isn’t splitting hairs. During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Tuesday, Greene cited the Declaration of Independence to defend the actual insurrection, the one in which hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries. “Jan. 6 was just a riot,” Greene said, implying the violent attempt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out GOP After Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Assassinating Her

The New York congresswoman clapped back at Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, for a graphic animated video that depicted him as an anime character, attacking her. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, responded to Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, 62, after the congressman shared a disturbing video on Sunday November 7, where he interspersed various footage from news events with the intro to Attack On Titan and depicted himself and other Republican politicians battling Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. The New York congresswoman was particularly disturbed by an image of Gosar’s character attacking and killing a character with her face poorly superimposed over it. Ocasio-Cortez responded on Monday November 8 by criticizing the GOP, saying that Gosar probably won’t face any consequences.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Red states draw GOP-friendly maps as Dems despair

Republican-controlled states have been cranking out new congressional maps that spell trouble for Democrats unless courts intervene. Why it matters: Last week's Virginia and New Jersey results set off alarm bells for the party, but Democrats' lack of control of the redistricting process in states like North Carolina and Ohio could make Republican wins next year even greater — and longer-lasting.
U.S. POLITICS
