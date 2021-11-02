Dodgers' Dustin May: Cleared to throw

The Dodgers have built an organization that has no limit to its “window of contention.” It’s actually a giant door that feels permanently wedged open, with the talent in the minors and the win-now, win-tomorrow-too mindset of the front office. But as always, there will be changes – there are changes every year. The Dodgers are still the odd-on-favorites to win it all in 2022. Just remember, it is very hard to win the World Series. The last Back-to-Back Winner of a World Series was the Mid 1970’s Big Red Machine. Analytics and scouting is more precise and organizations across all of baseball are getting better and better, so it is hard for one team to dominate.

