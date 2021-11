Swarthmore women’s soccer is on an impressive seven-game winning streak, clinching a spot in this year’s Centennial Conference playoffs after their 2-0 win against Bryn Mawr on Tuesday. After a slow start to the season, the Garnet held a record of 2-3-2 as of Oct. 2, but, following an exciting Senior night victory over Dickinson and decisive victory over Bryn Mawr, the team now has a record of 9-3-2 and is third in the conference standings.

