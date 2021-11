Watch: Jaime King Says Taylor Swift Is an "Amazing" Godmother. As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end. Jaime King and entrepreneur Sennett Devermont have decided to call it quits after dating for about a year, a source confirms to E! News. The two, who kept their relationship out of the public eye when they were together, have yet to publicly comment on their break up. Page Six was the first to report the news.

