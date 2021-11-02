Willow Dental Group buying back Halloween candy to send to troops overseas, local first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KKGE) – Willow Dental Group is hosting its eighth annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back event this week.

The community is invited to sell their left-over, unopened, non-power candy to Willow Dental Group for $2 per pound. The company says it will buy back up to 5 pounds of candy per person.

“Kids can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well,” wrote Dr. Shawn Anderson from Willow Dental Group in a press release.

All candy collected during the event will be sent to two nonprofits that send care packages to U.S. Service Members and local first responders, Operation Gratitude and Move America Forward.

Candy can be dropped off November 1-5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

