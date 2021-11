Thank you for visiting our website to process your application. The Department of Trust Lands is in the process of switching over to their new Land Management software. During this time, to process your application, please contact the Department at 701-328-2800 or email landrow@nd.gov for a Right of Way applications or dtlsurface@nd.gov for all other surface related applications. When you contact us, please let us know which application process you need assistance with and we will get you to the correct expert.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO