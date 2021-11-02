CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Westport Saloon to close at the end of the year

By David Medina
 7 days ago
The Westport Saloon, a live music venue located at 4110 Pennsylvania Ave in Kansas City, Missouri, announced it will close its doors at the end of the year.

In a Facebook post, owner Travis Fields took the time to thank artists and customers who've supported them over the years.

"To the thousands of fans who have stood stage side, purchased merch from our touring and local acts, tipped the arists, and Saloon'd themselves (we were always happy to take the blame), we thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Fields said in the Facebook Post. "To the thousands of performers who have poured their hearts out on our stage, supported other artists, and Saloon'd themselves, you have our undying love and gratitude."

Fields said live music enthusiast would still have the chance to watch several performances in November and December.

The Westport Saloon first opened its door in 2013, according to Fields.

Fields did not immediately say why he was closing the business.

It's the second business in Westport to announce a closure on Monday. Joe's Pizza By The Slice also announced that Sunday it closed its doors for the final time.

Dirty Cee
7d ago

Westport as we knew it in the 90's and whatnot is dead! Violent thugs, crime, shootings and murderers have destroyed a great place for food, drinks and fun. Back in the day, it couldn't be beat for fun......know it's a live gun range!

Reply
2
 

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

