CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks unveil 2021-22 'city edition' uniform

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZk6w_0cjbqefb00

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform on Monday.

The uniform features elements from throughout the team's 53-year history while honoring and celebrating the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season.

According to a news release, the Bucks’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform recognizes past teams from the 1970s whose skyhooks and triple-double averages brought Milwaukee its first NBA championship, teams from the “Green and Growing” era that followed after, the 2001 Big Three, the Fear the Deer swagger that emerged in the 2000s and the current generation that has brought the Bucks back on top.

"The uniform features green and white striping from the early days of the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, updated to include Great Lakes Blue from the team’s current uniform and purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s," officials said in a statement. "The waistband contains a 1971 logo and a remixed secondary logo on the shorts with elements from 2001 and 2019."

The uniform will make its debut Wednesday Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. It will be worn a total of 21 times throughout the season.

The official Bucks 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition retail collection will launch Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba History#The Milwaukee Bucks#Great Lakes Blue#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fiserv Forum
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton demanded a crazy amount of cash from the Cavaliers?

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
NBA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy