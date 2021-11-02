CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

New Zealand’s children will all soon study the country’s brutal history – it’s not before time | Vincent O’Malley

By Vincent O’Malley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aWlq_0cjbqa8h00
A haka is performed in Waitangi, New Zealand. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Aotearoa New Zealand has come a long way in the past few years in its efforts to engage with its history in a more upfront and honest manner. For those of us who have campaigned for such a change, this is not before time.

This newfound willingness to move beyond a rose-tinted approach to the nation’s past in which anything uncomfortable or considered to reflect poorly on the Pākehā (European) majority is shunned and ignored has taken considerable effort and is still very much a work in progress.

Confronting the often bloody and brutal realities of colonial dispossession of Māori has come as a shock for many non-Māori New Zealanders brought up to believe that they lived in a country with the greatest “race relations” in the world. A more robust and truthful understanding of that history is to a large degree dependent on the education system. And while there is good news on this front, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that the campaign has been a long and at times difficult one.

Related: In Kawerau one thing impedes the effort to vaccinate Māori: New Zealand’s history

In September 2019 prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand history would be taught in all schools from 2022. It felt like a momentous decision given abundant evidence that most students left school having had little or no exposure to the history of their own country. Generations of New Zealanders had grown up without even a basic awareness of pivotal moments in the nation’s past, unable to understand how events like the nineteenth-century New Zealand Wars and subsequent land confiscations resonated today in myriad ways, including in the often dire socio-economic statistics of Māori communities around the country.

The prime minister’s announcement followed a campaign begun five years earlier by a group of students from Ōtorohanga College, a small rural secondary school in the King Country, about 20 minutes’ drive from where some of the bloodiest and most brutal battles of the 1863-64 Waikato War took place. After visiting some of these sites on a 2014 school trip, the students returned to class dismayed not to have learned any of this history before. They vowed to take action, successfully petitioning for a national day of commemoration – now marked on 28 October – for the victims of the New Zealand Wars and for this history to be taught in all schools.

Naturally, attention turned to that petition when it came to understanding the background to the September 2019 decision, which followed a long period of opposition to compulsory teaching of New Zealand history on the part of politicians and education officials. But as it turns out, there was a now little-known earlier plea for New Zealand history to be taught, again led by a school student.

In 1992 Arlana Delamere was in her final year of secondary school at Green Bay High School in Auckland. Students opting to take history as part of the seventh form (now year 13) syllabus were offered two choices: Tudor and Stuart England or 19th-century New Zealand. Except in many cases the decision had already been made for them by their schools, which offered a choice of English history or nothing.

Arlana’s father, and future Cabinet minister, Tuariki John Delamere, was working in Wellington as a negotiations manager at the Treaty of Waitangi Policy Unit when he received a phone call from his upset daughter.

“She was in her last year of high school in Auckland. And she wants to study New Zealand history and found out she couldn’t, she could only study British history, and she was pretty incensed about it. She thought this is bullshit.”

Tuariki readily agreed. He persuaded Arlana that they should lodge a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal, the body tasked with deciding on whether the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi has been breached, in her name.

The history syllabus claim was filed in April 1992. It states that ‘the history of Aotearoa is a taonga [treasure] under the terms of the Treaty of Waitangi and that its teaching must be given priority over the teaching of the history of any other country’.

Arlana further added that “it is my right as a person of Māori descent, as indeed I believe it is the right of all students in Aotearoa, to have the option of being taught the history of Aotearoa as the primary focus of the history syllabus rather than the history of another country.’”

The failure to teach this, it was noted, had led to feelings of whakamā (shame or embarrassment) among Māori at the bottom of the socio-economic rung, the victims of widespread hostility directed at them by non-Māori who had no understanding of the history of Aotearoa.

Related: ‘Explosion of ideas’: how Māori concepts are being incorporated into New Zealand law

Nearly thirty years later the Waitangi Tribunal has still to consider the claim, though she and her father both say that hasn’t stopped the Crown from trying to say that it has been settled as part of wider tribal claims.

Referring to the prime minister’s 2019 announcement, Arlana says “I love it. I think to end racism, to help broken people today, you have got to learn the history. You’ve got to have all the facts in front of you.”

Tuariki agrees, describing the move as hugely transformative. But he adds that if things turn out badly with the implementation of the new Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum, Arlana’s Treaty claim is still there, ahead of its time and now “hugely relevant”, even after being ignored and forgotten for all those years.

A lot is riding on the success of this new curriculum and its delivery. The 1992 claim serves as yet another reminder that meaningful social change often does not happen overnight and that the early advocates for transformation can sometimes be overlooked when it does finally come about.

  • Dr Vincent O’Malley is a New Zealand writer and historian

Comments / 11

Related
BBC

Wales v New Zealand: 1905 win illustrated in children's book

When Wales run out at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening against New Zealand, they will be looking for just their fourth victory in 116 years. Yet they can be inspired by the tale of the sides' first meeting in 1905, when the mighty All Blacks were defeated 3-0 at the old Cardiff Arms Park.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
theedgemarkets.com

New Zealand’s Ardern has no plans to step down anytime soon

(Nov 6): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon. “I’m not stopping, I need to carry us through, it’s my job,” Ardern said of her role in an interview with Newshub Nation broadcast Saturday. “I still consider this to be the...
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English History#British History#New Zealanders#Waitangi#European#Torohanga College
Birmingham Star

New Zealand's unemployment falls to record low

Wellington [New Zealand], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand's unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record, matching that in December 2007, as the government's actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Wednesday. According...
ECONOMY
BBC

James Lowe: Ireland's New Zealand-born wing hoping for chance to face All Blacks

Ireland wing James Lowe is relishing the prospect of playing against some of his closest friends in Saturday's contest against his native New Zealand. Lowe, 29, celebrated his international recall by scoring the opening try as Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 in Saturday's autumn opener in Dublin. The former Maori All...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

We revisited Parramatta's archaeological past to reveal the deep-time history of the heart of Sydney

We know quite a lot about the past 200 years of history in Parramatta. Located in Sydney’s geographical centre, on the Parramatta River, it was the first township to be established outside Sydney Cove’s penal colony after the First Fleet arrived at Port Jackson in 1788. Parramatta became the breadbasket of the early European colony, with land clearing and farming dispossessing the Darug people of the Cumberland Plain. This formed the focus of Aboriginal resistance, culminating in the 1797 Battle of Parramatta led by the great freedom fighter Pemulwuy. Parramatta’s European history is evident to those who wander through it today...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Labour makes it easier to change leaders, but Jacinda Ardern has no reason to go – yet

Might Jacinda Ardern stand down? Despite a landslide 50% election victory in October 2020, the New Zealand Labour Party annual conference last weekend – apparently incongruously – made it easier for the party’s leader to be replaced. The “main focus” of the conference agenda was a remit that allows the party’s parliamentary caucus to elect a new leader (if two-thirds or more are in favour), bypassing a party-wide election process. This got journalists speculating that it was about “replacing” Ardern as party leader and prime minister, probably with her present deputy and minister of finance, Grant Robertson. Ardern took over the party...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Country diary: The call of the wild bird

Canada geese, wigeon, teal and shovelers are swimming and feeding in the pools. I stand underneath the nearby trees, behind a hedge, the cover allowing me to watch the birds from just a few metres away, and listen to their constant contact calls of soft whistles and honks. Male shovelers...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern says major anti-vax protests ‘not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders’

Thousands of people gathered in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Tuesday to protest against the government’s Covid-19 mandates but prime minister Jacinda Ardern said they did not represent the majority of the island nation.Ms Ardern was responding to the chaotic scenes outside the two entrances leading to New Zealand’s parliament building, which have been rocked by protests from unmasked anti-vaxxers who marched to the area from central Wellington.They carried placards with words and phrases such as “freedom” and “Kiwis are not lab rats.” The protesters sought a rollback of the country’s compulsory vaccine mandate and a removal of Covid-19...
ADVOCACY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy