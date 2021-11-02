CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla opens Superchargers to other electric cars for first time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08znOI_0cjbqXRO00
The pilot program will open up 10 Tesla charging stations to other electric cars in the Netherlands.

Tesla is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot programme in the Netherlands, as the world’s most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.

The programme will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on Monday, adding that Dutch non-Tesla electric vehicle drivers can access the Tesla stations, or Superchargers, through the Tesla app.

Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations and the company will closely monitor each site for congestion.

Tesla operates more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide, while other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicles to market.

The Superchargers are open to cars with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favoured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen group, which includes Audi and Porsche.

Tesla uses the CCS standard in Europe, allowing a wide range of cars to charge in stations without an adapter that uses a similar connector.

Charging prices for non-Tesla drivers would include extra costs to support a broad range of vehicles and site adjustments to accommodate these vehicles, Tesla said. “This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla, which crossed $1tn in market capitalisation for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and global chip shortages to mark a record quarter for car deliveries as demand ramps up and its investments in new factories pay off.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Superchargers#Dutch#Ccs#Mercedes Benz#Daimler#Ford#Audi#Non Tesla
MotorAuthority

More than one third of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand as early as 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
Inverse

Tesla: Dazzling drone video captures electric cars in bold new colors

Tesla may be set to give its electric car lineup a bold series of color options. Drone footage shared on YouTube Saturday showed an array of brightly-colored cars parked at of the electric car company’s Shanghai factory. The vehicles display exotic new pallet choices like mint green, baby blue, pink, and teal.
TECHNOLOGY
teslarati.com

Tesla China VP hopes to release $25k electric car in the “near future”

In a recent interview with Chinese publication The Paper, Tesla China VP Grace Tao revealed that the company’s vehicle production operations in the country are nearly 100% localized. Tao also remarked that she is hoping that vehicles that are independently designed and manufactured by the Tesla China team will be on the roads in the near future.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Electric Car FAQs: Can You Drive A Tesla In Snow?

Supporters of EVs will tell you that electric cars are just like regular cars. For the most part, they’re right. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. Most of the time, the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but the other differences probably need explaining in order for mainstream buyers to buy electric cars.
CARS
Benzinga

Tesla Has Opened Its Superchargers To The Competition And It's Causing Problems

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently opened up a small part of its Supercharger network in the Netherlands to allow non-Tesla electric vehicles to charge at its stations. What Happened: This opens up a new revenue stream for Tesla with those who want to use the network paying a monthly fee or a premium to charge.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Is Market Share The Right Metric To Evaluate Electric Cars & Tesla’s Future?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. “Americans aren’t buying electric vehicles, they’re buying Teslas,” reads a recent CNBC headline, and it’s a fair assessment. In the US, Tesla’s share of the EV market looks like Bob Marley’s share of the Reggae market. According to auto industry analyst IHS Markit, 79% of the EVs sold in the US in 2020 were Teslas.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

LONDON (Reuters) – Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost electric car use, the ride-hailing app said. Since Uber introduced a clean air fee, which adds 3 pence (4...
TRAFFIC
boardingarea.com

Wait — No Electric Car Fleet Deal Between Hertz and Tesla After All?

An official press release from Hertz on Monday, October 25, 2021 contained the announcement that the rental car company seeks to have the largest fleet of electric vehicles in North America — which will include an initial order of 100,000 vehicles manufactured by Tesla — by the end of 2022; and it will also boast a new infrastructure for charging those electric vehicles across the global operations of the rental car company…
ECONOMY
Simplemost

Tesla’s Deal With Hertz Will Add 50,000 Electric Cars To Uber Fleet

Electric car manufacturer Tesla and rental car company Hertz are teaming up to offer Uber drivers expanded access to environmentally-friendly vehicles by adding 50,000 electric cars to Uber’s fleet. Starting Nov. 1, Uber drivers in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., can rent Tesla Model 3 sedans...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Introduces Supercharger For Non-Tesla EVs

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, reaching over 25,000 Superchargers globally. Now ten stations are accessible to Dutch Non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher). Tesla users can plug in and out, while non-Tesla EV drivers...
CARS
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy