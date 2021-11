Bengals went 2-1 after 3 straight road games they are currently 5-3 on the season. They demolished the Lions and Ravens and struggled with the Jets. So let’s get to the game at MetLife – some would call it a trap – I’m not huge on the word trap game, but the Bengals didn’t come ready – the biggest surprise was the way the defense played again Mike White – they can’t allow a quarterback making his first NFL start to beat them the way he did – no pressure and he was dink and dunking all day with short passes.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO