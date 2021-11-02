CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

By AP News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and...

The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result. The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
NFL
Panhandle Post

Stunner: Von Miller traded to LA Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton's grasp five years and nine months ago.
NFL
Fox News

Rams acquire Von Miller in blockbuster trade: reports

Von Miller appears to have a new team. The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. Miller is making $17.5 million this season and is set to become...
NFL
Denver Post

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

Fans hold up a mask of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller as Frankenstein as they wait to see Peyton Manning be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame on Oct. 31, 2021. The Ring of Fame ceremony took place before the Denver Broncos took on the Washington Football Team during a Halloween game at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL
chatsports.com

Von Miller to wear number 40 with Rams

Just as LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp starts to challenge Elroy Hirsch’s legendary production with the franchise, here comes Von Miller to take his number. (With his blessing.) After being traded to the Rams on Monday, Von Miller went searching for a new number, as former Denver Broncos teammate Justin...
NFL
UPI News

Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to trade All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the teams announced. The Rams acquired Miller from the Broncos in exchange for a second-round pick and a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to the team. ESPN reported that Denver also will pay $9 million of Miller's remaining $9.7 million base salary for the nine games left in the regular season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can the Rams afford Von Miller long term?

The Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape once again on Monday afternoon when they acquired future Hall of Famer Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. It was another “all in” move from Les Snead and Sean McVay, who are no strangers to trading draft capital for proven talent. The team hasn’t made a first-round pick since 2016, sending the majority of those picks out the door for players such as Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Ringer

Von Miller Can Turn the Rams Defense Into a Nightmare

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rams general manager Les Snead is sending multiple picks to acquire a star defensive talent at the NFL trade deadline. It’s a headline from a few years ago, when Snead sent multiple first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey—but it’s also a headline from yesterday, as Snead sent second- and third-round picks in the upcoming draft for Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. Of course, when Snead snagged Ramsey, he was getting a 25-year-old corner in his athletic prime—the best player at his position. In Von, he’s getting a 32-year-old pass rusher who once was the best player at his position and isn’t any longer.
NFL
9News

Denver Broncos sans Von Miller: 'No surrender'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a new theme to the Broncos this week following their trade of Von Miller. “Nobody is surrendering here,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio. Miller, after his sad goodbyes from the Broncos’ locker room Monday, hit the ground running with excitement upon landing Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s quickly moved on from the Broncos, as he must. Why shouldn’t the Broncos quickly move on from him?
NFL
ESPN

From the Denver Broncos to the L.A. Rams: How the Von Miller trade went down

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The trade of linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams came together during a frenzied weekend -- before Broncos general manager George Paton had a chance to tell Miller or the Broncos' coaches, players and staff and, perhaps most difficult of all, his son, Beau.
NFL
chatsports.com

Now that Von Miller is a Ram, are the Broncos dead in the water?

In case you somehow missed it, the Broncos made a blockbuster move before the trade deadline when they sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. After that, George Paton mostly sat on his hands, to the consternation of a significant portion of Broncos Country that believed the Miller trade should have been the start of a true rebuild. Instead, the Broncos first year general manager sent a rookie who hadn’t played a snap to the Philadelphia Eagles before sitting down to study his notes before the press conference Tuesday.
NFL

