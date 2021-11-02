Mandan ag students participate in mobile meat processing lab

Mandan Public School ag students are getting their hands dirty learning about meat processing.

A mobile meats lab provided by partnerships between Central Regional Area Career and Technical Center and Dakota Community Bank and Trust arrived on school grounds Monday.

Students have the opportunity to learn about butchering and meat processing all the way to packaging.

They’ll only have access to the lab for six weeks before it makes its way to other regional schools

The Mandan Public Schools director of technology said with processing plants shutting down due to COVID, now is the perfect time to learn how to process meat for yourself.

“There’s a lot of self-reliance and self-learning, you have to be able to know how to do things more than just walk into a store and get what you want,” Jeff Rerick said.

After six weeks, the meat lab will head to Wilton Public Schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.