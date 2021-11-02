49ers' Elijah Mitchell dealing with rib injury after Week 8

49ers news and rumors are coming your way following the 49ers vs. Bears highlights, in which the San Francisco 49ers ended their 4 game losing streak, defeating the Chicago Bears, 33-22. Jimmy Garoppolo returned to his home state of Illinois and delivered a marvelous performance. Jmmy Garoppolo highlights vs. the Bears included an outing that featured a 17/28 passing performance for 322 yard a 2 rushing touchdowns. FAITHFUL! Thanks for getting us to 43,000 subscribers! If you want more 49ers news, 49ers rumors, 49ers highlights, SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Elijah Mitchell ran for 100 yards for the second consecutive game, compiling 137 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
