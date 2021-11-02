49ers' Elijah Mitchell dealing with rib injury after Week 8

143 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Elijah Mitchell looks to earn his second consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing and his third game doing so this season. The San Francisco 49ers rookie running back could tie the franchise record for the most games by a rookie with over 100 rushing yards (QB Billy Kilmer - 3 in 1961). He would also be the first 49ers player with at least 100 yards rushing in consecutive games since Matt Breida accomplished the feat in Weeks 10 and 12 (Week 11 bye) of the 2018 season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO