CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Elijah Mitchell dealing with rib injury after Week 8

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be limited in practices ahead of Week 9 by a rib injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Mitchell picked up...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan shares why opposing defenses may underestimate Elijah Mitchell

143 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Elijah Mitchell looks to earn his second consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing and his third game doing so this season. The San Francisco 49ers rookie running back could tie the franchise record for the most games by a rookie with over 100 rushing yards (QB Billy Kilmer - 3 in 1961). He would also be the first 49ers player with at least 100 yards rushing in consecutive games since Matt Breida accomplished the feat in Weeks 10 and 12 (Week 11 bye) of the 2018 season.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' game review: Elijah Mitchell bright spot; the less-discussed secondary breakdowns

Elijah Mitchell’s most impressive run Sunday night wasn’t among his longest. And it didn’t feature the 49ers’ rookie running back’s best qualities: vision, quickness and cutback ability. Instead, it was a carry in the 30-18 loss to the Colts that will never sniff a highlight reel. On the game’s third...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers snap count: Mitchell one of few contributing rookies

Running back Elijah Mitchell, the eighth and final 49ers pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, has been the team’s most productive rookie. Mitchell was one of the 49ers’ few bright spots in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that exposed the club on many different levels. Mitchell got the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Elijah Mitchell carries roughly entire Bears defense for TD

The 49ers opened the fourth quarter with a couple runs by rookie running back Elijah Mitchell. The first one got them inside the 5. The second one looked to get stuffed for no gain, but the sixth-round pick kept his legs churning and got some help from his teammates to push across the goal line for a go-ahead touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk converted the two-point conversion and gave the 49ers a seven-point lead.
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Gives Elijah Mitchell a Rave Review

Most of the 49ers rookies this season have struggled to Kyle Shanahan's trust. Elijah Mitchell is the exception. Mitchell was the 49ers' final draft pick this season -- they got him in Round 6. And yet when Raheem Mostert got injured on his second carry of the season, Mitchell replaced him as the bell cow. And so far, in five career games, Mitchell is averaging an excellent 5.3 yards per carry.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bears#Fantasy#Rib#American Football
SF

Samuel and Mitchell Making Moves in 49ers Record Books

In a physical battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the San Francisco 49ers broke their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. And offensive playmakers made history for the franchise. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿'s dominant performance helped lead the team to secure a win...
NFL
49erswebzone

Watch Elijah Mitchell’s rugby-like TD run to give the 49ers a lead over the Bears

203 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers took a 23-16 lead over the home-team Chicago Bears early in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. The go-ahead touchdown came on a run from rookie running back Elijah Mitchell. It was followed by a two-point conversation on a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
NFL
FanSided

San Francisco 49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell Becoming A Workhorse

RB Elijah Mitchell is becoming the workhorse in the San Francisco 49ers offense. The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2021 NFL Draft with a pretty full running back room. Raheem Mostert had been playing well for multiple seasons. Jeff Wilson was a valuable depth piece. They also liked the quickness and receiving chops that JaMycal Hasty brought to the table.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Mitchell's 49ers TD symbolized effort needed to pull out win

CHICAGO -- Not only was the 49ers' 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears a team win, it included a team score. At the end of the third quarter, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers trailed 16-15. Brandon Aiyuk returned a punt to midfield and after a couple of runs from Elijah Mitchell and completions from Jimmy Garoppolo to Charlie Woerner and Kyle Juszczyk, the offense was in scoring position at the five-yard line.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers News & Rumors After WIN vs Bears: Jimmy Garoppolo Highlights, Kyle Shanahan, Elijah Mitchell

49ers news and rumors are coming your way following the 49ers vs. Bears highlights, in which the San Francisco 49ers ended their 4 game losing streak, defeating the Chicago Bears, 33-22. Jimmy Garoppolo returned to his home state of Illinois and delivered a marvelous performance. Jmmy Garoppolo highlights vs. the Bears included an outing that featured a 17/28 passing performance for 322 yard a 2 rushing touchdowns. FAITHFUL! Thanks for getting us to 43,000 subscribers! If you want more 49ers news, 49ers rumors, 49ers highlights, SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Elijah Mitchell ran for 100 yards for the second consecutive game, compiling 137 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
NFL
49erswebzone

Elijah Mitchell ties 49ers rookie record with performance vs. Bears

392 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell had yet another impressive outing on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The rookie racked up 137 rushing yards on 18 carries, entering the franchise's record books.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains why Elijah Mitchell is ‘made of the right stuff’ for NFL success

328 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It looks like the San Francisco 49ers got a steal when they drafted running back Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round in April. The rookie has become the featured back in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense following the loss of Raheem Mostert. Mitchell rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Chicago Bears this past weekend, earning a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Is Mitchell long-term answer at RB?

The 49ers broke their losing streak on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. But our consecutive non-bye-week Tuesdays with a healthy dose of 49ers overreactions continues on. Here is our latest installment to get you ready for an all-important week, in which the 49ers line up against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium with something to prove.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another award: Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell earned his first weekly award in Week 8 when he was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. The 2021 sixth-round pick sliced through the Bears defense to the tune of 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He had five carries of more than 10 yards, and three of those went for 27-plus. It was a dominant outing for a player who’s carved out a role as San Francisco’s clear No. 1 running back.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9, 2021: Proven model says start Elijah Mitchell, sit Kyler Murray

Knowing advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Miami Dolphins high in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. That's because Miami takes on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up over 400 yards per game this season. That means players like running back Myles Gaskin and tight end Mike Gesicki could be among the top Week 9 Fantasy football picks. However, can you trust a player like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for just 205 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception last week against the Bills?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy