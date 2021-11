Activision has announced that it is currently in the process of developing an all-new entry in the Call of Duty franchise. Specifically, this title is one that is going to be developed by studio Digital Legends, which is a company that Activision revealed this week that it had now formally acquired. Rather than this new title being part of the annualized Call of Duty series that comes to consoles and PC, though, Digital Legends is instead helming a new game that will come to mobile platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO