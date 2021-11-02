CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single

By Aron A.
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was quite a surprise to find out that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were joining forces for a new side project. The debut project from Silk Sonic is due out later this month but before it drops, the duo is coming through with one more single. An official teaser for...

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
Bruno Mars
Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
Amaal Reveals Her Truest Self on Sophomore EP ‘Milly’

Stepping into her truest form, Amaal lusciously stirs up a cosmic blend of old-school R&B and Afrofuturism with her new EP Milly. Throughout all the velvety vocals and addictive ambience on the Toronto R&B artist’s release, a profound message of female autonomy and sexual liberation rises to the surface. In...
Drake releases black and white music video for 'Knife Talk'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Drake stars with 21 Savage and Project Pat in a new, black and white music video for his song "Knife Talk." Drake uses archival clips and classic cartoons in the clip released on Friday, which was directed by Pablo Rochat. The trio of rappers hold large...
Listen to Bane Capital, M.E.D., and Koncept Jack$on’s “New Skeezer”: The Ones

Virginia rapper Koncept Jack$on’s verbal control is dizzying. He stretches rhyme schemes to their breaking points across verses, and the sound of his words matters as much as their content. On “New Skeezer,” a single from he and Toronto-based producer Bane Capital’s upcoming Good Product EP, Koncept bobs and weaves through hazy vocals and drums as he and M.E.D. swap stories about quick flings and ducking the cops. Bane’s beat is the perfect canvas for Koncept and M.E.D. to flex just for the hell of it, a space that encourages consistent screen-swiping rewinds. Though Koncept could rap about filing his taxes and make it sound like an adventure, the thrilling stories he tells here find their match in his agile delivery.
Arca Shares Video With Two New Songs: Watch

Arca has shared a video with two new songs from her forthcoming LP KICK ii. The video for “Prada” and “Rakata” is a collaboration with Frederik Heyman. Watch below. “​​Prada” is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life; it is a song about defying shame and healing ancestral wounds; about the futurity of desire and love as a moebius strip; about kink as an engine, about sex and love, and above all else about simultaneity of being able to surrender and submit as well as being able to overpower and dominate within a collaboratively created space of consent; to throw glitter in the face of barking demons so as to let them know that love spans fully across breadth of mystery of life and death.
DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
Video: Silk Sonic “Smokin Out The Window”

Ahead of their much-anticipated album An Evening With Silk Sonic on November 12, Silk Sonic hits the stage in the video for the LP’s third single. In the retro music video, Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and their band light up their cigarettes and perform the groovy dirty for an ex who did them wrong.
Charli XCX Shares Single “New Shapes,” Announces ‘Crash’ Album Release Date and Tour

Charli XCX has announced the arrival of her forthcoming album Crash with a new song “New Shapes.”. The news also arrived with North American and European tour dates for 2022. “If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” she joked in the announcement. She also revealed that Crash is the fifth and last album in her record deal.
Silk Sonic – “Smokin’ Out The Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have one of the more interesting drops coming up. Their joint album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is slated to arrive November 12, with two singles out in “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate” (the former getting more hype than the latter). Regardless, the DopeHouse is excited for and interested in the project when it finally releases.
Bruno Mars Reveals ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Album Tracklist

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are set to release their joint album An Evening with Silk Sonic on November 12th. On Friday, they put out their latest single ‘Smokin Out The Window‘ which is again filled with throwback vibes, just like what we have heard from the duo so far with previous singles. If you remember, the album was initially pushed back to January next year but the two artists then surprised us by revealing a November release date for it.
