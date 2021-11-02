CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2021: Boston residents voting to elect new mayor in historic election

By Boston 25 News Staff
 7 days ago
Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George to face off in November 2 election for Boston Mayor (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — Boston voters are heading to the polls to choose between Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George for mayor.

The election Tuesday marks a turning point in the city’s history, with voters for the first time tapping a woman and person of color to helm Boston. Throughout its long history, Boston has previously only elected white men as mayor.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of the candidates, the campaign has turned on familiar themes for the city’s 675,000 residents, including education, policing, transportation and the skyrocketing cost of housing. Nearly 40,000 ballots have already been cast in early voting.

