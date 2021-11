When I arrived at Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in Queens, I was skeptical. Music festivals are almost never what they advertise. It’s always too crowded, too expensive, and too overstimulating. Even so, the lineup for this year’s event wasn’t half-bad. 42 Dugg, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo are all artists I have paid to see live on my own dime, so even if festival performances typically pale in comparison to conventional shows, the math would surely work out. And yet, even with my expectations sufficiently subdued, the first night of Rolling Loud Festival in New York was a worse experience than I could have imagined.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO