'NCIS': Mark Harmon Spotted for First Time Since Quitting the Show

By Stephanie Downs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Harmon is making the most of his time off after leaving NCIS. The actor was seen in public for the first time since his NCIS departure took place. According to Daily Mail, Harmon was spotted taking a break from the hustle and bustle by going on a walk with his...

Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Katrina Law
Person
Mark Harmon
ETOnline.com

How Mark Harmon Will Still Be a Part of 'NCIS' After His Exit (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon's time on NCIS may have come to an end (for now), but the longtime star and producer still has plans to remain in its orbit. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, chose not to take back his badge when the opportunity presented itself. Instead, he decided to stay at the lake and fish, at peace with where he's come following a grueling and intense 18-season ride.
Syracuse.com

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew; ‘NCIS’ star exits show; more: Buzz

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
#Ncis#Fbi Special Agent#The Daily Mail#Cbs#Jag#Fbi
Popculture

'NCIS': Gary Cole Speaks out on Replacing Mark Harmon's Gibbs as Team Leader

NCIS welcomed Gary Cole's former FBI agent Alden Parker as the new team leader to replace Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who officially left in the fourth episode of Season 19. Although Cole is a veteran actor with dozens and dozens of memorable roles on his resume, this is the first time he's had to fill in shoes as big as Harmon's. In a new interview ahead of Monday's episode, Cole said he wasn't trying to be Gibbs, but was crafting a completely new character to give NCIS a new vibe.
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly Looks Back at Epic Moment with Mark Harmon in New Photo

Longtime fans of CBS‘s hit crime drama “NCIS” have been following the progression of Mark Harmon‘s Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the show’s pilot episode in 2003. 19 seasons later, heartbroken fans said goodbye to the show’s headlining character. Harmon’s departure comes as one of “NCIS’s” final blows, with only two of the show’s original characters remaining.
CinemaBlend

Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Working On NCIS And Mark Harmon's Exit As Gibbs

After wondering for several months how Leroy Jethro Gibbs would say his official goodbye as the Special Agent in Charge of our favorite team of NCIS investigators, this week’s episode of the long-running series finally revealed the answer. And, while it seems likely that viewers will see the character again (possibly even before Season 19 ends), the days after Mark Harmon’s last episode as NCIS lead have still been filled with lots of emotional responses from fans and those who’ve worked with him. Now, Jamie Lee Curtis, who had a guest spot on the show, has opened up about working on the show and Harmon’s exit as Gibbs.
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
enstarz.com

Mark Harmon Grumpy and a Diva on Set Before Leaving 'NCIS?'

Was Mark Harmon a diva on "NCIS" that led to his unexpected exit?. According to a report by Globe, Mark Harmon left the show because he couldn't handle the schedule anymore and was pulling everybody down with his grumpy attitude. The outlet has labeled the 70-year-old as a "moody monster."
