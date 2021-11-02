Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, ocean overwash around the time of high tide and one to two feet of soundside inundation above ground level near inlets. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will be less than the past two mornings, but could once again flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties at vulnerable areas from Buxton to Pea Island around the time of the 11 AM high tide. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible soundside near inlets and south of Cape Hatteras, resulting in minor inundation of very low lying roads and properties. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 6 Minor 09/11 PM 4.1 0.4 1.0 5 None 10/12 PM 4.8 1.1 0.8 4-5 None 11/12 AM 3.9 0.2 0.8 4 None 11/01 PM 4.5 0.8 0.8 3 None

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO