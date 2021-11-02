CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 13:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways soundside. Localized ocean overwash possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Ocean overwash likely along Ocracoke Island, which will likely impact portions of Highway 12. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 4.1 3.0 2.8 2 Moderate 08/10 PM 3.4 2.3 2.5 2 Minor 09/11 AM 3.6 2.5 2.3 1-2 Minor 09/10 PM 2.9 1.8 2.2 1 None 10/12 PM 3.0 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 10/11 PM 2.5 1.4 1.8 1 None
HYDE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 13:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant ocean overwash. 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level possible for low-lying soundside areas south of Cape Hatteras. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties, especially at vulnerable areas from Cape Hatteras to Oregon Inlet. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 to 4 of inundation above ground level is possible soundside south of Cape Hatteras resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 7.2 3.5 2.7 8-9 Major 08/10 PM 5.3 1.6 2.0 7 None 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 6 Minor 09/11 PM 3.8 0.1 0.7 5 None 10/11 AM 4.8 1.1 0.9 4-5 None 11/01 AM 4.0 0.3 1.0 4 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 PM 2.2 1.6 1.4 1-2 None 09/12 AM 2.2 1.6 1.6 1 None 09/12 PM 2.4 1.8 1.6 1 None 10/12 AM 2.2 1.6 1.6 1 None 10/12 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1 None 11/01 AM 2.1 1.5 1.5 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 3.1 1.9 1.7 3 Minor 08/09 PM 2.5 1.3 1.5 2 Minor 09/10 AM 2.4 1.2 1.0 2 None 09/11 PM 2.1 0.9 1.0 1 None 10/11 AM 2.3 1.1 1.0 1 None 11/12 AM 2.0 0.8 0.9 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Duval County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 00:05:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Additional rainfall expected tonight into Tuesday will push the river back above flood stage. The river will then likely remain above flood stage through much of Tuesday and into Tuesday night as rain continues. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM PST Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 16.9 feet tomorrow afternoon before then gradually receding Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy rain expected towards the end of the week will then push the river quickly back up above flood stage again, likely approaching moderate flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11/23/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Swains Island#Extreme Weather#American#Le#Aoauli#Novema#Lapataiga Mo Lologa Ma#Tafega#Lamataiga#Auvai
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in Ocracoke and along soundside areas of the island. Localized minor ocean overwash possible. * WHERE...Minor inundation in the village of Ocracoke and along the soundside of Ocracoke Island. Ocean overwash along the beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation is possible in the village of Ocracoke resulting in minor inundation of low lying roads and properties. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront impacting some residences and businesses. Ocean overwash possible along Ocracoke Island around the time of the 11 AM high tide, which could impact portions of Highway 12. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.0 1 Minor 09/11 PM 2.6 1.5 1.8 1 None 10/12 PM 2.8 1.7 1.6 1 None 11/12 AM 2.4 1.3 1.6 1 None 11/01 PM 2.6 1.5 1.5 1 None 12/01 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 2 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near the river banks and along tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington southward. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 PM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 10/02 AM 4.8 0.1 0.7 N/A None 10/02 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 11/03 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 11/03 PM 5.1 0.4 0.4 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, ocean overwash around the time of high tide and one to two feet of soundside inundation above ground level near inlets. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will be less than the past two mornings, but could once again flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties at vulnerable areas from Buxton to Pea Island around the time of the 11 AM high tide. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible soundside near inlets and south of Cape Hatteras, resulting in minor inundation of very low lying roads and properties. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 6 Minor 09/11 PM 4.1 0.4 1.0 5 None 10/12 PM 4.8 1.1 0.8 4-5 None 11/12 AM 3.9 0.2 0.8 4 None 11/01 PM 4.5 0.8 0.8 3 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Nassau COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 04:07:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding and beach erosion possible late this morning and early afternoon due to high astronomical high tides and breezy onshore winds. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The next highest high tide is expected today, Tuesday, November 9 from 11 am to noon.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 05:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday morning. For the, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.7 to 7.9 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 11:33 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 PM 7.8 2.0 1.3 N/A Moderate 10/12 AM 6.2 0.4 0.9 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 11/01 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None 11/02 PM 6.7 0.9 0.7 N/A None 12/02 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.7 to 7.9 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 11:33 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 PM 7.8 2.0 1.3 N/A Moderate 10/12 AM 6.2 0.4 0.9 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 11/01 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None 11/02 PM 6.7 0.9 0.7 N/A None 12/02 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur between 1 AM and 3 AM PST Tuesday as a cold front moves onshore.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 21:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along the Base of the Blue mountains where local gusts of over 60 mph expected.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, along the lower New River, White Oak River, along Bogue Sound including Morehead City, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation will cause flooding of low lying sections of roads, parking lots, and properties. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.5 -0.3 1.6 1 Moderate 10/12 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.3 1 None 10/01 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 AM 3.8 -2.0 1.1 1 None 11/01 PM 4.5 -1.3 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, ocean overwash around the time of high tide and one to two feet of soundside inundation above ground level near inlets. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will be less than the past two mornings, but could once again flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties at vulnerable areas from Buxton to Pea Island around the time of the 11 AM high tide. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible soundside near inlets and south of Cape Hatteras, resulting in minor inundation of very low lying roads and properties. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 6 Minor 09/11 PM 4.1 0.4 1.0 5 None 10/12 PM 4.8 1.1 0.8 4-5 None 11/12 AM 3.9 0.2 0.8 4 None 11/01 PM 4.5 0.8 0.8 3 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Duval County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-09 01:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy