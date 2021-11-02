CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson talks 4 years of sobriety, shares candid photo that sparked life changes

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKpiL_0cjbnytq00

It’s been exactly four years since Jessica Simpson saw herself for what she had become and knew something had to change.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson, 41, wrote in a throwback post on Instagram, offering a vulnerable look inside the inspiration for her four-year journey toward sobriety.

“I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” the singer, actress, entrepreneur and mom wrote.

Alcohol, she wrote, kept her “mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

Working on herself and facing the pain she has endured has allowed her to “break cycles” and look back without regret or remorse, Simpson wrote.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad,” she added.

Meanwhile, Simpson last year inked a lucrative multimedia deal with Amazon Studios, noting in her post that she has arrived at a place where she is “wildly honest and comfortably open,” CNN reported.

The Amazon deal came on the heels of the release of Simpson’s memoir, “Open Book,” which detailed how she was too “zoned out” the Halloween night before the wake-up call photo was taken to help her children get ready for trick or treating, Extra reported.

“I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night,” she wrote in the book, noting that she was too ashamed to face them the next morning and hid until they left the house.

“I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank,” she wrote.

Despite the anguish that forced Simpson to seek help for her addictions, she closed her Monday’s celebratory Instagram post on a hopeful, upbeat note.

“I own my personal power with soulful courage … I am free,” she wrote.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety by Looking Back at "Unrecognizable Version of Myself"

Jessica Simpson is marking a major milestone. The 41-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to celebrate four years of sobriety. Looking back at her road to recovery, Simpson shared a photo of herself from before her journey began. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she wrote in the caption. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Jessica Simpson Shares ‘Unrecognizable’ Photo From Day She Decided to Get Sober: ‘I Didn’t Love Myself’

Jessica Simpson has opened up about her decision to get sober four years ago, sharing an “unrecognizable” picture of herself from before she stopped drinking alcohol. The entertainer and fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to share a 2017 photo of herself, in which she is sitting in a dark room with a ray of light shining on her face:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Simpson
thebrag.com

Jessica Simpson celebrates four years sober with ‘unrecognisable’ photo

Jessica Simpson has celebrated an impressive milestone by sharing an ‘unrecognisable’ photo of herself prior to getting sober after years of alcohol abuse. In a raw post to Instagram, with ‘With You’ singer posted an image of herself looking vastly different from the glamorous mum-of-three, alongside a caption that acknowledged four years of sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Amazon Studios#Cnn#Extra
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy