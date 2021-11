A release night countdown will be live streamed on November 10th at 21:50 JST, states Atlus via Twitter. Staff from the company have carefully curated a list of 100 demons from the Daily Devil reveals to celebrate, along with comments, announcements of new goods development, and even string quartet performance videos. With the goal of celebrating the release together with fans “during the long autumn night,” Atlus seems to have pulled out all the stops here. The YouTube live stream is scheduled already via their official account and can be found below:

