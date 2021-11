AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help catching a man they say exposed himself to and inappropriately touched a child. The APD said officers responded to Live Oak Elementary School on Nov. 3 for a report of an unknown male exposing himself to a child. Police said the victim was walking to school Wednesday morning and was approached by suspect in the 12600 block of Turtle Rock Road.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO