Special Town Meeting 2021 ~ Voted all 8 Articles in 25 Minutes

~ Submitted by Ann Kiessling, Ph.D. [Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics]. No deaths and no known COVID19 hospitalizations for at least seven months, plus vaccination of more than 71% of eligible Bedford residents mark the end of the pandemic in our community. As of October 28, the CDC reports COVID 19 deaths are 1.6% of positive tests nationwide, down from 2.7% on October 21, last year. It’s important to emphasize that these data reveal the death rate from COVID-19 has always been lower than initial estimates. Importantly, we now know that over 90% of us, nationwide, are not going to be affected by this virus, even if we become infected, vaccinated or not. Data being collected by the Bedford Health Department support this. Vaccination status is known for 91 of the 134 positive tests of Bedford residents 12 and over from August 2 through October 16. Of those, 78 (86%) were vaccinated. Therefore, somewhere between 58% and 86% of Bedford residents testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 since early August are vaccinated, and apparently not very sick. Therefore, the current Bedford mask mandate is masking vaccinated folks to protect other vaccinated folks from a virus that is most likely not going to make them sick.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO