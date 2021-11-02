CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Town Meeting 2021 ~ Voted all 8 Articles in 25 Minutes

By Mike Rosenberg
 7 days ago
Special Town Meeting 2021 approved all eight articles on the warrant on Monday night, as the legislative branch of town government convened in person for the first time in two years. The proceedings took 25 minutes, which was the same duration that elapsed between the scheduled 7 p.m. start...

