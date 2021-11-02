Is Instagram down? Yep, it isn't just you!

Instagram users sick of using the phrase “link in bio” collectively rejoiced on Oct. 27, when the company announced the expansion of link-sharing privileges on Instagram Story to all accounts. The wide rollout of the new Link sticker, which takes the place of the link swipe-up, was music to Instagrammers’ ears. Users have been requesting the ability to share links in Stories for years, but the wait isn’t quite over for everyone. If you snapped a Story pic and copied a link only to come up empty-handed, you might be wondering why you don’t have Instagram Story’s Link sticker. Here’s what you need to know about the rollout and which fixes will have you copying and pasting URLs in no time.

