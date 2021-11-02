CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

 7 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton's grasp five years and...

The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result. The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
NFL
Panhandle Post

Stunner: Von Miller traded to LA Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton's grasp five years and nine months ago.
NFL
Fox News

Rams acquire Von Miller in blockbuster trade: reports

Von Miller appears to have a new team. The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. Miller is making $17.5 million this season and is set to become...
NFL
koxe.com

Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to LA Rams for 2 draft picks

The Los Angeles Rams will acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller has started seven games so far in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season. He did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021. Miller departs the Broncos as one of the best players in franchise history. He is Denver’s all-time leader with 110.5 sacks and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won over the Panthers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can the Rams afford Von Miller long term?

The Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape once again on Monday afternoon when they acquired future Hall of Famer Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. It was another “all in” move from Les Snead and Sean McVay, who are no strangers to trading draft capital for proven talent. The team hasn’t made a first-round pick since 2016, sending the majority of those picks out the door for players such as Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick. Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number...
NFL
chatsports.com

Now that Von Miller is a Ram, are the Broncos dead in the water?

In case you somehow missed it, the Broncos made a blockbuster move before the trade deadline when they sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. After that, George Paton mostly sat on his hands, to the consternation of a significant portion of Broncos Country that believed the Miller trade should have been the start of a true rebuild. Instead, the Broncos first year general manager sent a rookie who hadn’t played a snap to the Philadelphia Eagles before sitting down to study his notes before the press conference Tuesday.
NFL
chatsports.com

With the Rams dealing for Von Miller, the Cowboys should be be calling Denver next

Von Miller would have made sense for the Dallas Cowboys. After all, who doesn’t need a high-level veteran edge rusher with Super Bowl experience — let alone one who's a Dallas native? That Miller ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Rams was simply a matter of a franchise being willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks on a short-term rental.
NFL
Denver Post

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

Fans hold up a mask of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller as Frankenstein as they wait to see Peyton Manning be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame on Oct. 31, 2021. The Ring of Fame ceremony took place before the Denver Broncos took on the Washington Football Team during a Halloween game at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL
Gazette

Von Miller traded to Rams, leaving behind shocked, angry and heartbroken Broncos fans

Von Miller's time in Denver is over. Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving behind a string of heartbroken, shocked and angry Broncos fans. They've watched him in Denver for 11 seasons, the longest-tenured player on the team. Now they will seem him suit up for another team — one that has a 7-1 record and visions of making the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Ringer

Von Miller Can Turn the Rams Defense Into a Nightmare

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rams general manager Les Snead is sending multiple picks to acquire a star defensive talent at the NFL trade deadline. It’s a headline from a few years ago, when Snead sent multiple first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey—but it’s also a headline from yesterday, as Snead sent second- and third-round picks in the upcoming draft for Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. Of course, when Snead snagged Ramsey, he was getting a 25-year-old corner in his athletic prime—the best player at his position. In Von, he’s getting a 32-year-old pass rusher who once was the best player at his position and isn’t any longer.
NFL
WILX-TV

Rams Add Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks. The Broncos will receive a second- and a third-round pick for their franchise’s career sacks leader.
NFL
CBS Sports

Von Miller traded to Rams: Broncos GM George Paton explains move, says there is 'no fire sale' in Denver

Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
NFL

