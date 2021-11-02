Macro Lens, Not Macro [New shot]

This new Voigtlander 110mm f/2.5 Macro APO Lanthar lens is designed for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras, although of course it can also be used on crop sensor APS-C format. In this latter case, the "35mm equivalent" field of view is around 165mm. It evokes the long and distinguished history of Voigtlander, including the highly sought after APO Lanthar designation, once the pinnacle of the company's design ethos. It is a traditional, metal-bodied manual focus lens and, being a macro optic, does not necessarily leave us wanting any AF capability. Many photographers use AF macro lenses in MF mode, particularly for close up work on a tripod. We need to be talking quality here, so let's couple up the lens with the 42MP full-frame Sony A7R III and put the new lens through its paces.
