Macro Lens, Not Macro [New shot]

The notch on Apple's new MacBook Pro is causing several UI issues for users with many menubar items. The problems were demonstrated in a couple videos posted by Quinn Nelson. "I can't even believe this is real. So, oh my gosh. A lot of people have been asking and wondering with the notch in the way now, what happens if your app menus go too far to the right or your status menus go too far to the left. Do they like you know get smaller or do they jump to the other side, or are they scrollable? The answer is frickin nothing! If I turn on iStat menus, look at that, there is stuff behind the menubar [notch] that I can't see!"

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO