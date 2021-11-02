CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macro Lens, Not Macro [New shot]

 7 days ago

photographyblog.com

Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM Review

The Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM is a medium telephoto macro prime lens for Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless cameras. It offers a minimum focusing distance of 26cm and a very impressive, class-leading maximum magnification ratio of 1.4x, surpassing the 1x magnification offered by the EF DSLR version.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Voigtlander 110mm F/2.5 Macro APO Lanthar Lens Review

This new Voigtlander 110mm f/2.5 Macro APO Lanthar lens is designed for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras, although of course it can also be used on crop sensor APS-C format. In this latter case, the "35mm equivalent" field of view is around 165mm. It evokes the long and distinguished history of Voigtlander, including the highly sought after APO Lanthar designation, once the pinnacle of the company's design ethos. It is a traditional, metal-bodied manual focus lens and, being a macro optic, does not necessarily leave us wanting any AF capability. Many photographers use AF macro lenses in MF mode, particularly for close up work on a tripod. We need to be talking quality here, so let's couple up the lens with the 42MP full-frame Sony A7R III and put the new lens through its paces.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

We Review Nikon’s Z 105mm Macro: Did Nikon Make the Safe Choice?

Announced back in June, Nikon’s first macro lenses for the Z mount appeared to be typical successors to their F mount predecessors, covering 50mm and 100mm focal lengths. The Z 105mm, as before, is a more premium choice, offering a few more features and a more choice designation. I’ve finally gotten my hands on one, and after some thorough testing, I’m ready to share my thoughts on this recent entry to the Z lineup. Whether you’re a macro specialist or Z photographer, you’ll want to check out this review.
ELECTRONICS
#Macro Lens
Digital Photography Review

Samyang announces $500 12mm F2 AF lens for Fujifilm X mount cameras

Samyang has announced its new 12mm F2.0 AF lens for Fujifilm X mount camera systems, which offers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 18mm. This compact ultrawide lens appears to be a slightly tweaked version of the APS-C Sony E mount 12mm F2 lens revealed earlier this year. Like its...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Best ringflash for macro photography in 2021

The best ringflash is a strongly recommended purchase for any macro photographer. Indeed, we'd go so far as to say that it's essential. If you're on the lookout for interesting plants and insects to capture with your macro lens, you need a way to provide a quick bit of fill light, especially if you keep finding yourself inadvertently casting great big shadows over the things you're trying to photograph!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Photography Review

Samyang's updated 50mm F1.4 AF lens for Sony E mount is $750 and lighter than ever

Correction (Thursday November 4, 2021): The original headline and text within the article stated this lens retails for $500. That is the pricing of the first generation. This second-generation lens retails for $750. THe headline and article has been corrected. Samyang, which also goes under the brand name Rokinon, has...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to get up-close photos with the iPhone 13 Pro’s hidden macro mode

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have great cameras, some of the best you can buy in a phone. They’ve also got an exclusive new feature Apple never offered before: a macro mode that lets you take extreme close-ups — just two centimeters away! — of intricate things you can barely see with the naked eye. Your pet’s incredibly fine fur, the veins of leaves, and the sub-pixels in your computer monitor’s screen are all now within reach.
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

How to turn off the iPhone 13 Pro macro mode completely

One of the biggest new features for the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera mode is its new macro mode – but how do you turn it off?. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a huge number of improvements in many areas, like the ProMotion display and A15 Bionic chipset.
CELL PHONES
Digital Photography Review

Shooting experience: The Nikon Z9 is the most DSLR-like mirrorless we've ever seen

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the new Nikon Z9, and for good reason: it's the first truly pro-level Nikon mirrorless camera, and from our initial impressions at least, it packs quite the punch. There's the super-fast sensor, the shutterless design, the return to 3D Tracking autofocus glory and compromise-free 8K video capture. Based on specifications alone, there's a lot to unpack.
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

Top 3 fast and easy tips to speed up your WiFi

While markets are opening up, the impact of COVID-19 has simply highlighted that our needs for fast and reliable WiFi (TV streaming, gaming, Internet) has never been higher. As everyone is now online and becoming used to being online, it also seems like our WiFi has never been slower too.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Disable Auto Macro Switching in Camera on iPhone

Samir Makwana is a freelance technology writer who aims to help people make the most of their technology. For over 15 years, he has written about consumer technology while working with MakeUseOf, GuidingTech, The Inquisitr, GSMArena, BGR, and others. After writing thousands of news articles and hundreds of reviews, he now enjoys writing tutorials, how-tos, guides, and explainers. Read more...
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

New MacBook Pro Notch Causes UI Issues [Video]

The notch on Apple's new MacBook Pro is causing several UI issues for users with many menubar items. The problems were demonstrated in a couple videos posted by Quinn Nelson. "I can't even believe this is real. So, oh my gosh. A lot of people have been asking and wondering with the notch in the way now, what happens if your app menus go too far to the right or your status menus go too far to the left. Do they like you know get smaller or do they jump to the other side, or are they scrollable? The answer is frickin nothing! If I turn on iStat menus, look at that, there is stuff behind the menubar [notch] that I can't see!"
COMPUTERS
Digital Photography Review

Panasonic confirms it's still developing its 8K organic CMOS sensor with WDR and 60 fps global shutter recording

Back in February 2018, Panasonic announced it was developing an organic 8K image sensor that offered wide dynamic range (WDR) and a global shutter at up to 60 frames per second (fps). While little has been revealed about that sensor since then, it appears as though the technology is still in development, as Panasonic has revealed additional information about the 35MP Super 35mm sensor.
ELECTRONICS

