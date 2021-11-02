Jessica Simpson talks 4 years of sobriety, shares candid photo that sparked life changes

It’s been exactly four years since Jessica Simpson saw herself for what she had become and knew something had to change.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson, 41, wrote in a throwback post on Instagram, offering a vulnerable look inside the inspiration for her four-year journey toward sobriety.

“I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” the singer, actress, entrepreneur and mom wrote.

Alcohol, she wrote, kept her “mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

Working on herself and facing the pain she has endured has allowed her to “break cycles” and look back without regret or remorse, Simpson wrote.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad,” she added.

Meanwhile, Simpson last year inked a lucrative multimedia deal with Amazon Studios, noting in her post that she has arrived at a place where she is “wildly honest and comfortably open,” CNN reported.

The Amazon deal came on the heels of the release of Simpson’s memoir, “Open Book,” which detailed how she was too “zoned out” the Halloween night before the wake-up call photo was taken to help her children get ready for trick or treating, Extra reported.

“I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night,” she wrote in the book, noting that she was too ashamed to face them the next morning and hid until they left the house.

“I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank,” she wrote.

Despite the anguish that forced Simpson to seek help for her addictions, she closed her Monday’s celebratory Instagram post on a hopeful, upbeat note.

“I own my personal power with soulful courage … I am free,” she wrote.

