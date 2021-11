RHODHISS — After a man shot a neighbor, he barricaded himself in zhis residence and began firing shots from his residence while threatening to kill law enforcement. Marcus Allen Rudisill, of Magnolia Street, told deputies that he had gotten into an altercation with Toby Alan Horne, 52, when Horne shot Rudisill in the leg with a small caliber rifle, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO