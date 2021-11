What does this mean, coming from a drinker? What does it mean to a bartender? How different are their perceptions of this request?. I’ve made this request many times, largely under the impression that — so long as the bar wasn’t crowded and busy at the time — it might be fun for the bartender to show off something they’re working on, or to highlight a favorite ingredient. Others ask for dealer’s choice because they don’t know where to start, or because they genuinely don’t care what gets pushed their way.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO