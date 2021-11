Intersection Accident in North Highlands Caused by Reckless Driver. A reckless driver caused an accident in North Highlands on October 26 when the vehicle collided with an SUV. The collision was reported around 7:49 in the evening at the intersection of Roseville Road and Winona Way. According to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a sports vehicle was recklessly passing when the collision occurred. A minor injury was reported, however, no information was provided on whether that person was taken to a hospital for additional treatment or tended to by medics at the scene. The CHP is investigating to determine fault.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO