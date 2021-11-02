CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pet owner cited after dog bites trick-or-treater

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night at 8:45, Tracy L. Parr, 44, of Fremont was...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pets#Trick Or Treating#Methodist Fremont Health
International Business Times

Indiana Grandmother Mauled To Death By Pit Bull After Falling From Chair

A 69-year-old Indiana grandmother was killed by a pit bull that attacked her when she fell from a chair while cradling her 3-year-old granddaughter. Officers from the Grant County Sheriff's Department were called to a home in the Grant County town of Matthews on Monday on reports of a dog attack. At the scene, first responders found Kathleen Bertram bleeding from both sides of her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest passed out woman

At about 3:30 Sunday afternoon, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of east 23rd Street. When they arrived, officers discovered Hansen passed out in front of Methodist Fremont Health. Police noted signs...
FREMONT, NE
The Independent

Cleo Smith update: Police investigate whether four-year-old was in one place whole time she was missing

Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebestmix1055.com

Police probe Saturday night motorcycle accident

Fremont police are investigating a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle and car on Saturday night in the 2300 block of east 23rd Avenue South. At about 7:30 p.m., a 2013 Ford Explorer was heading south across 23rd Street when it entered the path of travel of a 2014 Harley Davidson that headed east on 23rd.
FREMONT, NE
Shore News Network

Do you know him? He’s wanted for executing a grocery store customer with a point-blank shot to the head

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, who is the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at about 3:44 PM, inside of a store at 50th & Arch Streets. The suspect entered the store and shot a thirty-eight-year-old customer in the head from very close range. The suspect was last observed fleeing that location on foot, north on Farson Street towards Race Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Minor Accused Of Selling New Street Drug Called ‘Paint’ At Citrus Heights School

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Moonshiners’ Look For a New Spot Following Police Raid

Quitting just isn’t an option for the stars of Moonshiners even after police raided their supply in Sevierville, Tennessee. When Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson lost their stash, they knew they needed to lay low for a while, but that certainly didn’t indicate the end of the game for them. Instead, they spent their time making perfectly legal canned goods until the fuzz was off their backs.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
The Independent

Parents arrested after body of one-year-old baby found in wall of family home

A Pennsylvania couple who allegedly hid their infant’s body inside a wall of their home have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including abuse of their baby’s corpse.Kylie Wilt, 25, who is the child’s mother, was charged with concealing the death, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence. The child’s father Alan Hollis was held by the officials for obstructing the administration of law, according to a local report by CBS’s KDKA.The infant’s remains were recovered from a grey plastic tote bag inside a crate last week after police officials and the state department’s Child Youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Father Faces Child Endangerment Charges After 3 Young Children Left Home Alone

By: Shelley Bortz BRADDOCK (KDKA) – The father of three small children is facing charges after his children were found at home all by themselves. The chief of police in Braddock says the children, ages 2, 3 and 4, are safe tonight but what happened is unacceptable. Police Chief Guy Collins said it all started with a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatch could not make contact with anyone but heard loud noises in the background so officers were sent to the home for a welfare check. Once they arrived, they found three small children home alone. The officers waited roughly 15 minutes...
BRADDOCK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy