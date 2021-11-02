Fremont man faces various charges

A man from Longs has been arrested on multiple charges. The Horry County Police Narcotics, Street Crimes and Property crimes unit along with the North Myrtle Beach Department of public safety served a search warrant on kids lane on October 6th after reports of stolen property in a home. Inside they found 16 grams of crack cocaine, 16 doses of suboxone strips, 22 grams of cocaine, long guns, a crossbow and $4,002 in cash. 25 year old Henry Mumford is being charged with possession of drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine. The investigation is ongoing and Mumford is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

LONGS, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO