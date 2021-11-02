CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fremont man faces various charges

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon J. Mann, 37, of Fremont was arrested at about 11:55 a.m. Friday on suspicion of driving with a revoked license...

www.thebestmix1055.com

wcbi.com

A Tupelo man faces felon in possession of a firearm charges

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man faces felon in possession of a firearm. Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on North Gloster. 51-year-old James M. Brown was detained after an initial investigation for possession of drug paraphernalia. A loaded handgun was also located next to the driver’s seat. It’s determined...
TUPELO, MS
Newsbug.info

Rensselaer police arrest pair on various charges

RENSSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department served arrest warrants to two individuals who live in the same house on the 100 block of West Clark Street in Rensselaer. RPD officers arrested James Wenger and Shanna Schwanke for varying offenses in late October. When police arrived at the home, they found...
RENSSELAER, IN
Texoma's Homepage

Man faces new charge of theft from father

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had an earlier charge of stealing from his parents dismissed, and who faces numerous charges for taking payment of products never delivered, now has a new charge of theft from his father. According to records, Mason Stone was booked into jail Sunday. The complaint filed by his father […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont cited following traffic stop

A Fremont man was cited at 10:45 Thursday morning on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for no license plates in the 900 block of north Nye Avenue. Steven L. Blacketer, 42, was also cited for no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
FREMONT, NE
Fremont Tribune

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an officer who knew he was wanted saw him exiting the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 700 block of north Edearl Lane, Fremont Police reported. Following his...
FREMONT, NE
Beloit Daily News

Milton man faces seventh OWI charge

JANESVILLE—A hit-and-run crash investigation has led to a felony intoxicated driving charge against a Milton man, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Vernal Avenue in Milton on Oct. 30. Witnesses reported that a man driving a gold...
MILTON, WI
kswo.com

Man faces charges after found in stolen car

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after police said they found him in a stolen car. Anthony Black is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing an Officer. Police say that on Wednesday, Black was in a car that was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested on an outstanding warrant

The alert actions of a police officer helped apprehend a Fremont man Wednesday afternoon who was wanted on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant. At about 4:40 p.m., Sergio Casillas, 26, was arrested on the warrant after an officer, who knew he was wanted, saw him exiting the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 700 block of north Edearl Lane.
FREMONT, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces DUI, false reporting charges

An Ames man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 2200 block of north Broad Street Tuesday night. Benjamin M. Baker, 36, was arrested at about 8:55 p.m. After the crash, Baker fled the scene on foot....
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxb.com

Man from Longs Facing Multiple Charges

A man from Longs has been arrested on multiple charges. The Horry County Police Narcotics, Street Crimes and Property crimes unit along with the North Myrtle Beach Department of public safety served a search warrant on kids lane on October 6th after reports of stolen property in a home. Inside they found 16 grams of crack cocaine, 16 doses of suboxone strips, 22 grams of cocaine, long guns, a crossbow and $4,002 in cash. 25 year old Henry Mumford is being charged with possession of drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine. The investigation is ongoing and Mumford is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
LONGS, SC
Richmond Register

Richmond man facing burglary and shoplifting charges

On Oct. 23 Richmond police officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a man who had allegedly shoplifted. After speaking with staff at Walmart, it was determined Dakota Baldwin, Richmond, had stolen a pair of boxcutters in the amount of $12.88 after police identified him from video footage. Staff with the store said Baldwin had been trespassed in the past as recently as Oct. 3, 2021.
RICHMOND, KY
Davenport Journal

Iowa man faces burglary, theft charges

Clinton, IOWA – According to the Clinton Police Department, his name is Paul Horn and he faces six counts of third-degree burglary and a charge of motor-vehicle theft. On Saturday, Clinton Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple burglaries in the 2300 block of Manufacturing Drive. Authorities say...
IOWA STATE
The Evening News

Clarksville man faces four attempted murder charges

CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man is facing four counts of attempted murder after authorities said he shot a gun at a vehicle with four people inside, including two children. Jadan M. Mozee, 23, entered a not guilty plea to the charges during an initial hearing Thursday in Clark Circuit Court No. 4. According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities believe he shot at four people as they left Dylans Food Mart along Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville on July 27.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
coalvalleynews.com

Man faces firearms charge after traffic stop

MADISON — A Jeffrey man faces a firearm charge after a routine traffic stop by the Madison Police Department. Clifton Earl Aldridge, 31, of Jeffrey, was charged with persons prohibited from possessing firearms on Oct. 15. According to a criminal complaint prepared by Cpt. John Adams, he and Patrolman Cody...
MADISON, WV
News Channel Nebraska

Gretna armed robbery, man facing multiple charges

GRETNA, Neb. -- A Sarpy County man is facing charges after an armed robbery in Gretna. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened Tuesday night at the McKinney's Food Center. Authorities say a man went into the store, approached a Clerk and demanded money with a gun. They...
GRETNA, NE
WTAJ

Police: Man shoots himself after being accused of rape, faces charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellwood man is facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged rape that happened early Sunday morning in Boggs Township, according to police. State police arrived at Lykens Market at about 1:20 a.m. to talk to a female victim who told police that Trevor Snowberger, 32, sexually assaulted her […]
BELLWOOD, PA
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville Man Faces Gun Possession Charges

An Abbeville man was arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a firearm while being a felon. On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Demetrius ShaKevin Brown, 29, of Abbeville and charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
ABBEVILLE, MS
UpNorthLive.com

Mason County man faces meth charges following traffic stop

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest in Mason County. Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Hansen Road and Gordon Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday. According to investigators, the 45-year-old passenger was found to be in possession of 41 grams of suspected meth.
MASON COUNTY, MI
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man accused of bicycle theft

A Fremont man was arrested on a suspicion of a bicycle theft on Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested after a bicycle was reported stolen from a business in the 1300 block of east 23rd Street. Wedergren is accused of taking the...
FREMONT, NE

