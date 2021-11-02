CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX and Hulu Working on Documentary About Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Show "Malfunction"

Cover picture for the articleJanet Jackson's infamous Super Bowl performance is getting the documentary treatment. The docuseries The New York Times Presents—which released two...

(News) FX & Hulu Are Releasing Documentary About 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The New York Times will be partnering with FX and Hulu for the latest entry in their documentary series, focusing on the scandal surrounding Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. The film will focus on what happened during Janet‘s performance, where Justin Timberlake ripped part of her costume and exposed her breast to millions of people watching. It will also feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives. The doc will explore how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history. FX and Hulu will release Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson on November 19th.
