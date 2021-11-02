CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

By Connor Grott
 7 days ago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry went down with a potential season-ending foot injury.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and The Tennessean on Monday that Peterson is initially being signed to the Titans' practice squad. He is expected to be elevated to the active roster.

Peterson ranks fifth on the league's career rushing list with 14,820 yards. He spent last season with the Detroit Lions, notching 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.

The 36-year-old Peterson -- who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 draft -- has appeared in 180 career games between the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Lions.

Later Monday, the Titans announced that Henry was placed on injured reserve with the foot injury, opening up a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Henry will undergo surgery Tuesday morning on the injured right foot. The coach didn't provide a timeline on when the Pro Bowl tailback will return.

"Whenever that is, that's when it'll be," Vrabel said. "I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team.

"We will have to move on. We'll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back."

ESPN reported that Henry is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to the broken bone in his foot, though NFL Media cited a timeline of six to 10 weeks.

Henry, a two-time NFL rushing champion, headed to the bench early in the Titans' win over the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He was shown on the telecast with his right shoe off and talking to team trainers midway through the first quarter.

Despite the injury, the 27-year-old Henry returned to the game and finished with 28 carries for 68 yards. He played 54 of the Titans' 73 offensive snaps.

Henry leads the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also has an NFL-high 219 rush attempts -- well ahead of second-leading rusher and Cincinnati Bengals tailback Joe Mixon's 137 carries.

The Titans (6-2) are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on NBC's Sunday Night Football this week.

NFL

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro running back is signing to the Titans' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury. Rapoport added that the Titans plan to elevate Peterson to the active roster.
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Titans Sign Ex-Washington RB Adrian Peterson to Active Roster

Report: Titans sign ex-Washington RB Adrian Peterson to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. One of the greatest running backs of all time is set to hit the gridiron once again. The Tennessee Titans have elevated Adrian Peterson -- former Washington Football Team running back for two seasons...
NFL
