Carole Baskin files suit against Netflix over use of footage of her in 'Tiger King 2': report

By Tristan Lejeune
 7 days ago
© Netflix

Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin has reportedly filed suit against Netflix over its use of footage of her in the upcoming "Tiger King 2," saying the release forms she signed only covered the original true-crime series.

"Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel — though odious — would not include any of their footage," reads court documents that were filed Monday by Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin in Tampa, Fla., and obtained by Variety.

Carole Baskin, who has called the original hit series “a reality show dumpster fire,” argues in the new suit that it “was particularly harsh and unfair in its depiction of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue,” according to Variety.

“Perhaps most pernicious is the overarching implication in ‘Tiger King 1’ that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997,” the suit reportedly reads. It asks that all footage of the Baskins be removed from “Tiger King 2,” seeking to take the case to a jury.

Netflix declined Variety’s request for comment.

“Tiger King 2” is scheduled to drop on the streaming service Nov. 17.

The Baskins are featured more willingly in the documentary “The Conservation Game,” which debuted in Washington in June and centers on the push to further regulate the exotic animal trade, including the couple’s efforts to lobby Congress to pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

“I think when people see this film, they will be outraged," Baskin said of that documentary.

IN THIS ARTICLE
