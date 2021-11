What is wrong with this picture? A man shoots and kills his neighbor because his cat walked on the killer’s property. Not to mention he would walk around the neighborhood brandishing a firearm and threatening other people about their pets. Why couldn’t anyone pick up the phone and contact the police about this? Obviously, this man needed help. Lots of it. But it’s too late now. Isn’t it?

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO