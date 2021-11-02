CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Doc on Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show is coming Nov. 19

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3ZH9_0cjbehtG00
TNS

In February 2004, Justin Timberlake controversially exposed Janet Jackson's breast during their joint halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and eventual champion New England Patriots.

The national scandal will be fully examined in a new documentary titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, from the popular The New York Times Presents documentary series that previously produced Framing Britney Spears, due to FX and Hulu on Nov. 19.

Here is the official press release:

"In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman's breast for 9/16ths of a second," it reads, in part. "A national furor ensued. ... The woman was Janet Jackson, and her career was never the same. The man was Justin Timberlake; his stardom only grew. The New York Times examines the racial and culture currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history."

The release continues to tease "rare footage and interviews ... as well as insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family."

Jackson will separately have a two-night documentary titled JANET hit A&E and Lifetime in January to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. The five-time Grammy winner serves as an executive producer. Watch the teaser below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kelly Clarkson announces Christmas special: ‘I’m inviting some special guests to join me’

According to People, the broadcast will also include Clarkson surprising "everyday heroes" with "life-changing" gifts. "People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson, 39, said in a statement. "No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Ohio State QB Jack Miller suspended after OVI arrest

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without reserve redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, perhaps for the rest of the season. Miller has been suspended for an unannounced amount of time following his arrest on a charge that he operated a vehicle while impaired. "Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was...
OHIO STATE
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
Rolling Stone

Janet Jackson Documentary ‘Malfunction’ to Reflect on Super Bowl Fallout

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime show will be at the center of an upcoming documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson. Set to air Nov. 19 on FX and Hulu, the film is part of series The New York Times Presents, which previously released Controlling Britney Spears. The documentary was directed by Jodi Gomes. The film’s official synopsis notes, “In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman’s breast for 9/16ths of a second. A national furor ensued. ‘If the culture wars could have...
MUSIC
Birmingham Star

Janet Jackson's new documentary for FX/Hulu set to explore her Super Bowl scandal

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): With their latest upcoming documentary in the pipeline, FX and Hulu are now moving from Britney Spears to Janet Jackson. The cable network and streamer are set to launch 'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson' on November 19. According to Deadline, the film will...
NFL
Us Weekly

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Share 1st Photos of Son Phineas in His Halloween Costume

Accio cuteness! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake pulled off an extremely adorable family Halloween costume for 2021. The “Mirrors” singer, 40, and the New Year’s Eve star, 39, dressed as the Harry Potter characters Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, respectively, while son Silas, 6, went as Harry. His little brother, Phineas, played the part of Hedwig, Harry’s pet owl.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xxxviii#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Fx#Hulu#A E
TVShowsAce

‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Feature An Amazing Janet Jackson Episode

There’s been a switch-up in the schedule! As we previously reported, Carrie Ann Inaba leaked the remainder of the DWTS Season 30 schedule on Instagram. The November 8 episode is supposed to be Fashion Night, but there’s been a change. The November 8 episode of Dancing With The Stars will now be Janet Jackson Night! Are you excited?
TV SHOWS
asapland.com

Justin Timberlake’s Lovely Post About His Wife!!

The time knows about the unique and lovely ways in which Justin Timberlake is giving surprises and treats to all the fans along with his family. He is surely the inspiration for a lot of people whether it is about his excellent acting or his cute way of showing love to the family. Recently, Justin did share a post over Instagram showing his love and honor for her wife on Mother’s Day. Read further to know more about how he is caring about her wife.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypefresh.co

Jay-Z Secured Snoop Dogg A Spot For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Celebrities normally get what they want just by simply asking for it. Though, some famous personalities have the natural gift of persuasion. For instance, Jay-Z knows how to negotiate to achieve the result he seeks. By being a rap mogul, he knows a thing or two about how to work his way around a business deal. Recently, Snoop Dogg praised his fellow rap GOAT in his ability to make things happen. According to the Doggfather, Jay-Z helped him into the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
NFL
hotradiomaine.com

(News) FX & Hulu Are Releasing Documentary About 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The New York Times will be partnering with FX and Hulu for the latest entry in their documentary series, focusing on the scandal surrounding Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. The film will focus on what happened during Janet‘s performance, where Justin Timberlake ripped part of her costume and exposed her breast to millions of people watching. It will also feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives. The doc will explore how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history. FX and Hulu will release Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson on November 19th.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy