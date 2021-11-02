Doc on Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show is coming Nov. 19

TNS

In February 2004, Justin Timberlake controversially exposed Janet Jackson's breast during their joint halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and eventual champion New England Patriots.

The national scandal will be fully examined in a new documentary titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, from the popular The New York Times Presents documentary series that previously produced Framing Britney Spears, due to FX and Hulu on Nov. 19.

Here is the official press release:

"In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman's breast for 9/16ths of a second," it reads, in part. "A national furor ensued. ... The woman was Janet Jackson, and her career was never the same. The man was Justin Timberlake; his stardom only grew. The New York Times examines the racial and culture currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history."

The release continues to tease "rare footage and interviews ... as well as insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family."

Jackson will separately have a two-night documentary titled JANET hit A&E and Lifetime in January to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. The five-time Grammy winner serves as an executive producer. Watch the teaser below.