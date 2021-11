BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For all you sports fans hoping to place bets on your favorite teams this weekend, you’ll have to wait a little longer to do it in Maryland. The state’s sports betting panel met Wednesday and decided not to move forward with the first sports betting licenses, leaving five casinos still waiting for approval on in-person wagering. “They’re missing out on alotta money for that, alotta money could go to Baltimore City Schools, colleges, HBCUs, so we can do a lot with that money here,” said Kelvin Gibbs. After a two-and-a-half-hour hearing, the application commission decided to take no action. “We need...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO