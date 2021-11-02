CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company

By Jeremy Thomas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonnan worked with AEW as part of the FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz feud, and he discussed how his involvement was questioned by someone in the company during a new interview. Konnan appeared on the latest Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show and you can...

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
Keep Going: Five More People Gone From WWE

They’re not done yet. There have been a lot of departures from WWE over the last two years and the trend continued this week with several more wrestlers being let go. These are the kind of moves that can change the way the company works, but they are not alone. In addition to letting wrestlers go, there are other people who now no longer work for WWE after this week.
Released WWE Star Already Getting Offers

WWE releases have been a very hot topic over the last few years, and on Thursday WWE made headlines again when the company released 18 Superstars. Scarlett Bordeaux was among the names released, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll be slowing down at all as she noted on Twitter that she’s already landed a magazine cover, and she’s discussing a possible clothing line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Star#Ftr#Wrestling Inc#Smackdown
Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Wrestles Less Matches In AEW Than WWE

AEW star Bryan Danielson made an appearance on Gresh and Keefe, hosted by Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe, on WEEI. Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out in Sep., and he opened up about what about AEW made him want to sign. “Well, so one of the things is...
MMA Star Says AEW Appearance Was ‘Boring’ and ‘So Stupid’

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MMA star Kayla Harrison of American’s Top Team commented on her recent AEW appearance and Dan Lambert talking her into it:. “I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kiss, I’m going to kiss whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do.”
Bryan Danielson Speaks Out On Why He Has To Work Fewer Matches In AEW

Bryan Danielson recently appeared on WEEI’s Gresh & Keefe with Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe, and discussed his in-ring style, plus why he has to work fewer matches in AEW. When Danielson made his WWE comeback a few years back, he had to take multiple concussion tests, and then be tested after his matches to make sure it was safe to continue. He talked to Gresh & Keefe about the benefit of working in AEW, and how hard he goes no matter the size of the crowd.
WATCH: Popular AEW Star Reveals Concussion Diagnosis

That’s never good to hear. There are so many people on the AEW roster but there are only a few who really get the chance to stand out. That could be for a variety of reasons and some of those are better than others. Sometimes though you see someone get over because of an incredible in-ring performance. It was certainly the case earlier this year, but now one of the wrestlers is out of action for a less than great reason.
AEW Star Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament

Jon Moxley defeated Dark Order’s 10 on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Moxley made quick work of his opponent with a paradigm shift to get the pinfall win. Below is the updated bracket:. * Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (Semifinals) * Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston...
Daniel Garcia On Which AEW Star He Looks At As A “Father Figure”

“Red Death” Daniel Garcia recently made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Garcia recently signed with AEW after working many appearances on Dynamite and Dark. Garcia made his AEW debut on an episode of Dark on September 22. Garcia revealed which AEW roster member helped make his appearance happen.
Photos: AEW Star Shows Off Welts After AEW Dynamite

The Pinnacle’s Wardlow was on the receiving end of several thumbtack skateboard strikes at the hands of Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Allin was making his comeback to AEW TV after being attacked a couple weeks back by The Pinnacle. Dressed as The Invisible Man, Allin returned during...
