The time is now for an open and candid conversation regarding what the hell is going on with Patrick Mahomes. His Kansas City Chiefs scored a grand total of three points while getting curb-stomped by the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Mahomes himself left the game with an injury, though he's expected to be good to go next week. The once-unstoppable Chiefs are in real danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely if this downward trend lasts another month. And for all the bold preseason predictions flying around, very few could see this coming.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO